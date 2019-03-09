*CORRECTION: NEW BID OPEN DATE MARCH 21, 2019*

NOTICE TO BIDDERS The Warrensburg Central School District invites the submission of Sealed Bid Proposals to furnish materials and labor to complete the Capital Improvement Project Phase 2 Project No. 2016-032 all in accordance with the plans and specifications.This work is to be bid under a MULTIPLE CONTRACT system covering the work of all trades under separate contracts as follows:

Contract No. 1 - General Construction

Contract No. 2 - Mechanical

Contract No. 3 - Plumbing

Contract No. 4 - Electrical

Contract No. 5 - Auditorium Seating

Sealed Bid Proposals will be received until 1 p.m. prevailing time, on March 21, 2019, at the Warrensburg Central School District District Office103 Schroon River Road Warrensburg, New York 12885

Obtaining Bid Documents - The Bid Documents can be requested from BCA Architects & Engineers at www.thebcgroup.com, Bidding, select project, and then Bid Set Request Form. A payment of $100.00 will be required for each set. Bidders wishing documents mailed to them shall include, in addition to the document deposit, a non-refundable check of $15.00 per set for handling and postage or a UPS/FedEx account number. Checks shall be made payable to BCA Architects & Engineers. Bidders wishing electronic documents shall submit their request to submittals@thebcgroup.com and forward a non-refundable check of $50.00. Checks shall be made payable to BCA Architects & Engineers. Plan Deposit Policy, Plan Holders List, Pre-Bid Estimates, and a list of Addendums, if any, may be found at www.thebcgroup.com under Bidding Projects. PLANS AND SPECIFICATIONS REMAIN THE PROPERTY OF THE ARCHITECT AND MUST BE RETURNED IN GOOD CONDITION WITHIN THIRTY (30) BUSINESS DAYS AFTER AWARD OF CONTRACT OR REJECTION OF BIDS. The plan deposit for one set of Plans and Specifications will be refunded to bona fide bidders returning Plans and Specifications to the Architect's office within 30 business days after award of Contract or rejection of bids. A partial refund of the plan deposit, in an amount equal to the full amount of such deposit, less the actual cost of reproduction of the Plans and Specifications shall be made to non-bidders and unsuccessful bidders for the return of all other copies of the Plans and Specifications in good condition within 30 business days following the award of the Contract or the rejection of the bids.Inspection of SitePotential bidders will be informed via Addenda, of a pre-bid meeting date and time, to be conducted by the Architect and Owners Representative in advance of the bid opening.Requests for InformationRequests for information, interpretation and clarification shall be made to the Architect utilizing the RFI form bound in the Contract Documents. The deadline for RFI submissions shall be (3) business days prior to the bid opening. RFIs received after that date will not be answered.Addenda addressing RFIs will be issued to the Plan Holders of Record. Each Bidder is responsible to confirm receipt of all Addenda. Failure to do so shall not relieve the Bidder of his obligations under the submitted Bid.

WARRENSBURG CSD PHASE - 2 CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PROJECT

NOTICE TO BIDDERS PROJECT NO. 2016-032 PAGE NO. 1 Preparation of Bids - Bids shall be prepared as set forth in the Information to Bidders, enclosed in a sealed envelope bearing on its face the title of the project, and the name, address and phone number of the bidder.Each bidder agrees to waive any claim it has or may have against the Owner, the Architect/Engineer, and the respective employees, arising out of or in connection with the administration, evaluation or recommendation of any bid. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informalities or defects in such bid either before or after opening. The Owner further reserves its right to disqualify bidders for any material failure to comply with the Information for Bidders and General, Supplementary, and Special Conditions. Each bidder must deposit with his bid, security in the form described, and subject to the conditions provided in the "INFORMATION FOR BIDDERS". Withdrawal of Bid Any bid may be withdrawn without prejudice prior to the official bid submission time or any publicized postponement thereof. No bidder may withdraw his bid within 45 business days after the date of the opening of bids.

ATTENTION OUT-OF-STATE BIDDERS - Out-of-State Bidders are required to complete the Statement Concerning Authority to do Business in the State of New York for non-New York State Companies located in the Form of Proposal package. There are three sections that must be completed. You must also have the Non-Collusion Certificate completed and signed and if you are a corporation, you must have the Resolution completed and signed.No bid will be considered when opened unless accompanied by a certified copy of your Authority to do Business in New York State. This is not to be confused with a sales tax certificate. The Authority can be obtained by contacting: New York State Department of State Division of Corporations162 Washington Avenue Albany, NY 12231 (518) 473-2492 If the Certificate does not accompany the bid, the bid is not valid.In the event you are of the opinion that you are not required to obtain the Authority to o Business in New York state, and you are not a New York State Corporation, then you should complete the Statement Concerning Authority to do Business. You must complete two out of three sections. The top portion must be completed by all vendors needing to complete this document and then either the Individual Acknowledgement or the Corporate Acknowledgement, depending on the status of your business.

By Order Of:Date: March 8, 2019

Cynthia TurcotteDistrict Clerk

