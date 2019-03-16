NOTICE TO BIDDERS The undersigned shall receive sealed bids for sale and delivery to the County of Warren as follows: WC 30 -19 NORTH CREEK STREETSCAPE & WATER INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT The project is being funded in part by three separate Department of State (DOS) grants to complete the above referenced project. The project will be constructed under one general construction contract, with separate base bid sheets to track the three funding grants. The project consists of work including providing all labor, materials, machinery, tools, equipment and other means of construction necessary and incidental to the completion of work shown on the plans and described in these specifications including but not necessarily limited to the following; replacing and installing various sections of sidewalk, curbing, street lighting conduit and appurtenances, potable water hydrant laterals, gate valves, service lines and associated appurtenances along Main Street from Ski Bowl Road to the Johnsburg Town Hall, located at 219 Main Street in North Creek. All work is proposed to be completed within the Warren County right-of-way. You may obtain these Specifications either on-line or through the Purchasing Office. If you have any interest in these Specifications on-line, please follow the instructions to register on the Empire State Bid System website, either for free or paid subscription. Go to http://warrencountyny.gov and choose BIDS AND PROPOSALS to access the Empire State Bid System OR go directly to http://www.EmpireStateBidSystem.com. If you choose a free subscription, please note that you must visit the site up until the response deadline for any addenda. All further information pertaining to this bid will be available on this site. Bids which are not directly obtained from either source will be refused.Bids may be delivered to the undersigned at the Warren County Municipal Center, Warren County Purchasing Department, 2nd Floor, 1340 State Route 9, Lake George, New York during regular business hours. Bids will be received up until Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at which time they will be publicly opened and read. All bids must be submitted on proper bid proposal forms. Any changes to the original bid documents are grounds for immediate disqualification.Late bids by mail, courier or in person will be refused. Warren County will not accept any bid or proposal which is not delivered to Purchasing by the time indicated on the time stamp in the Purchasing Department Office.Warren County encourages all minority and women-owned business, local small businesses and verified veteran-owned businesses to participate in the bidding process. A 30% minority/women business enterprise (MWBE) goal exists for the general construction contract, split 15% for New York State-certified women-owned business enterprise (WBE), and 15% goal for New York State-certified minority-owned business enterprise (MBE).A pre-bid conference will be held at 10 A.M. local time on Friday, March 22, 2019 at the Tannery Pond building located at 228 Main Street in North Creek, New York 12853. Attendance at the pre-bid conference is encouraged but is not mandatory.The right is reserved to reject any or all bids.Julie A. Butler, Purchasing Agent Warren County Municipal Center Tel. (518) 761-6538 NE-03/16/2019-1TC-212076|