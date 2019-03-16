NOTICE TO BIDDERS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Undersigned, on behalf of the Essex County Board of Supervisors, will accept sealed bids until March 27, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. for the following: ONE (1) NEW & UNUSED ELECTRIC FORKLIFT Specifications are available by contacting the Office of the Purchasing Agent, Linda M. Wolf, Essex County Government Center, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York 12932, by calling 518-873-3332 or on the Countys Website: https://www.co.essex.ny.us/bidders/publicbids.aspx. Sealed bids will be received at the Office of the Purchasing Agent, Essex County Government Center, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York 12932 until March 27, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at which time bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. All bids submitted in response to this notice shall be marked SEALED BID ELECTRIC FORKLIFT clearly on the outside of the envelope with the bidders name and address. Essex County affirmatively states that in regard to any contract entered into pursuant to these instructions, without regard to race, color, sex, religion, age, national origin, disability, sexual preference or Vietnam Era veteran status, disadvantaged and minority or women-owned business enterprises will be afforded equal opportunity to submit bids in response hereto.

Dated: March 11, 2019

Linda M. Wolf, CPA Purchasing Agent Essex County Government Center 7551 Court Street Elizabethtown, New York 12932 (518) 873-3332

TT-03/16/2019-1TC-212179|