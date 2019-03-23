NOTICE TO BIDDERS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Undersigned, on behalf of the Essex County Board of Supervisors, will accept sealed bids at the Office of the Purchasing Agent until 2:00 P.M. on April 4, 2019 SHORE AIRPORT ROAD DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS.This project is being progressed through the New York State Statewide Transportation Improvement Program under PIN 1760.63. Construction will be in strict conformance with all NYSDOT and Federal Aid Requirements and governed by the NYSDOT Standard Specifications Section 100 General Provisions and Section 200 thru 700 - Technical Specifications.There is a no Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Utilization Goal for this project.The bids shall be opened publicly and read aloud on April 4, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at the Office of the Purchasing Agent, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York 12932. Please contact the Purchasing Office at (518) 873-3330 for additional information concerning the bidding. Plans, specifications, standard proposals and drawings for the proposed work may be obtained at the above address or on the Countys website at: https://www.co.essex.ny.us/bidders/publicbids.aspx. All bids submitted in response to this notice shall be marked "SEALED BID SHORE AIRPORT ROAD" clearly on the outside of the envelope with the bidders name and address. The successful bidder will be required to comply with all provisions of the Federal Government Equal Opportunity clauses issued by the Secretary of Labor on May 21, 1968 and published in the Federal Register (41 CFR Part 60-1, 33 F.2 7804).Essex County affirmatively states that in regard to any contract entered into pursuant to these instructions, without regard to race, color, sex, religion, age, national origin, disability, sexual preference or Vietnam Era veteran status, disadvantaged and minority or women-owned business enterprises will be afforded equal opportunity to submit bids in response hereto.Dated: March 13, 2019Linda M. Wolf, CPA Purchasing Agent Essex County Government Center7551 Court Street PO Box 217 Elizabethtown, New York 12932 (518) 873-3332

