NOTICE TO BIDDERS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Undersigned, on behalf of the Essex County Board of Supervisors, will accept sealed bids until 2:00 PM on April 5, 2019 for the following:
HWAY 19-01 Guiderail Installation
HWAY 19-11 Sign Blanks
HWAY 19-12 Reflective Sign Materials
HWAY 19-13 Traffic Sign Posts
HWAY 19-15 Culvert Pipe
HWAY 19-21 Sand and Grave
lHWAY 19-22 Crushed Stone Products
HWAY 19-25 Asphalt Concrete Delivered
HWAY 19-26 Cutting Edges
HWAY 19-27 Screened Sand Delivered
HWAY 19-29 Asphalt Concrete FOB
HWAY 19-33 Tree Removal
HWAY 19-36 Crushing
The bids shall be opened and read aloud on April 5, 2019 at the Office of the Purchasing Agent, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York, at 2:00 P.M. If additional information concerning the bidding is required, call (518) 873-3332. All bids submitted in response to this notice shall be marked "SEALED BID HWAY 19-____ "clearly on the outside of the envelope. All bids shall be submitted on the bid sheets included in the package, and no other forms shall be accepted.Specifications and standard proposals for the proposed work may be obtained at the above address or on the Countys website at: www.co.essex.ny.us. Essex County affirmatively states that in regard to any contract entered into pursuant to these instructions, without regard to race, color, sex, religion, age, national origin, disability, sexual preference or Vietnam Era veteran status, disadvantaged and minority or women-owned business enterprises will be afforded equal opportunity to submit bids in response hereto.Dated: March 20, 2019 Linda M. Wolf, CPA Purchasing Agent Essex County Government Center 7551 Court Street PO Box 217 Elizabethtown, New York 12932 (518) 873-3332
