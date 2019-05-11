NOTICE TO BIDDERS The Board of Education of the Newcomb Central School District, 5355 State Route 28N, Newcomb, New York 12852, hereby invites the submission of sealed bids for the purchase of one new:7 passenger Van with forward seating, AWD and delivery. With trade-in of a 2011 Toyota Sienna Van, AWD, 93,000 miles. Bids will be received until 3:00 p.m. on May 16, 2017 at the Superintendents Office. Bids received after this time will not be accepted. Bids will be opened publicly and read aloud. For further information contact Mr. Robert Bessey, Newcomb Central School. 582-3782. bbessey@newcombcsd.orgMelissa YandonDistrict ClerkDated May 2, 2019

NE-05/11/2019-1TC-217221|