NOTICE TO BIDDERS The undersigned shall receive sealed bids for the provision of services as follows: WC 41-19 - TOWN OF STONY CREEK - HAMLET STREETSCAPE ENHANCEMENTSThe project is being funded, in part, by a Department of State grant (contract #C1000460). The project consists of work including providing all labor, materials, machinery, tools, equipment and other means of construction necessary and incidental to the completion of work shown on the plans and described in these specifications, including but not necessarily limited to the following: See Summary of Work, Specification Section 01 11 00.You may obtain the Specifications either on-line or through the Purchasing Office. If you have any interest in these Specifications on-line, please follow the instructions to register on the Empire State Purchasing Group website, either for free or paid subscription. Warren County distributes bid documents only through the Purchasing Department or on-line. Go to http://www.warrencountyny.gov and choose BIDS AND PROPOSALS to access the Empire State Purchasing Group website OR go directly to http://www.EmpireStateBidSystem.com. If you choose a free subscription, please note that you must visit the site up until the response deadline for any addenda. All further information pertaining to this bid will be available on this site. Bids which are not directly obtained from either source will be refused.Bids may be delivered to the undersigned at the Warren County Human Services Building, Warren County Purchasing Department, 3rd Floor, 1340 State Route 9, Lake George, New York between the hours of 8:00 am and 4:00 pm. Bids will be received up until Thursday, June 11, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at which time they will be publicly opened and read. All bids must be submitted on proper bid proposal forms. Any changes to the original bid documents are grounds for immediate disqualification.Late bids by mail, courier or in person will be refused. Warren County will not accept any bid or proposal which is not delivered to Purchasing by the time indicated on the time stamp in the Purchasing Department Office.Warren County encourages all minority and women-owned businesses, local small businesses and verified veteran-owned businesses to participate in the bidding process. A 30% minority/women business enterprise (MWBE) goal exists for the general construction contract, split 15% for New York State certified women-owned business enterprises (WBE), and 15% for New York State certified minority-owned business enterprises (MBE).A pre-bid conference will be held at 9:00 A.M. local time on May 21, 2019 at the project site, located at the corner of Roaring Branch Road and Harrisburg Road. Attendance at the pre-bid conference is encouraged, but not mandatory.Project Timeline1. The anticipated Construction Start Date: As soon as possible.2. Substantial Completion Date: Bidders should provide an estimated construction schedule, which will be used to evaluate bid responses.The right is reserved to reject any or all bids.

Julie A Butler, Purchasing Agent

Warren County Human Services Building

Tel. (518) 761-6538

NE-05/18/2019-1TC-217948|