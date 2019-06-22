NOTICE TO BIDDERS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Undersigned, on behalf of the Essex County Board of Supervisors, will accept sealed bids until 2:00 PM on June 21, 2019 for HWAY 19-30 Traffic Paint.The bids shall be opened and read aloud on June 21, 2019 at the Office of the Purchasing Agent, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York, at 2:00 P.M. If additional information concerning the bidding is required, call (518) 873-3332.All bids submitted in response to this notice shall be marked "SEALED BID HWAY 19-30 TRAFFIC PAINT clearly on the outside of the envelope. All bids shall be submitted on the bid sheets included in the package, and no other forms shall be accepted. Specifications and standard proposals for the proposed work may be obtained at the above address or on the Countys website at: www.co.essex.ny.us. Essex County affirmatively states that in regard to any contract entered into pursuant to these instructions, without regard to race, color, sex, religion, age, national origin, disability, sexual preference or Vietnam Era veteran status, disadvantaged and minority or women-owned business enterprises will be afforded equal opportunity to submit bids in response hereto.Dated: June 11, 2019 Linda M. Wolf, CPA Purchasing Agent Essex County Government Center 7551 Court Street PO Box 217 Elizabethtown, New York 12932 (518) 873-3332

TT-06/22/2019-1TC-220608|