NOTICE TO BIDDERS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Undersigned, on behalf of the Essex County Board of Supervisors, will accept sealed bids at the Office of the Purchasing Agent until 2:00 P.M. on July 11, 2019 for the Gulf Brook Stabilization Project Phase II.The bids shall be opened publicly and read aloud on July 11, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at the Office of the Purchasing Agent, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York 12932. This project is being financed with U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funds administered by the NYS Governor's Office of Storm Recovery (GOSR). See Instructions to Bidders for additional information.There is an overall goal of 30% MWBE participation.Please contact the Purchasing Office at (518) 873-3330 for additional information concerning the bidding. Specifications and standard proposals for the proposed work may be obtained at the above address, or on the Countys website at: https://www.co.essex.ny.us/bidders/publicbids.aspx.All bids submitted in response to this notice shall be marked "SEALED BID GULF BROOK STABILIZATION PROJECT PHASE II" clearly on the outside of the envelope with the bidders name and address. Essex County affirmatively states that in regard to any contract entered into pursuant to these instructions, without regard to race, color, sex, religion, age, national origin, disability, sexual preference or Vietnam Era veteran status, disadvantaged and minority or women-owned business enterprises will be afforded equal opportunity to submit bids in response hereto .Dated: June 17, 2019 Linda M. Wolf, CPA Purchasing Agent Essex County Government Center7551 Court Street PO Box 217 Elizabethtown, New York 12932 (518) 873-3332

