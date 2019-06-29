NOTICE TO BIDDERS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Undersigned, on behalf of the Essex County Board of Supervisors, will accept sealed bids until July 3, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. for the following: ONE (1) NEW & UNUSED MINI VAN. Specifications are available by contacting the Office of the Purchasing Agent, Linda M. Wolf, Essex County Government Center, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York 12932, by calling 518-873-3332 or on the Countys Website: \ https://www.co.essex.ny.us/bidders/publicbids.aspx. Sealed bids will be received at the Office of the Purchasing Agent, Essex County Government Center, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York 12932 until July 3, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at which time bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. All bids submitted in response to this notice shall be marked SEALED BID MINI VAN clearly on the outside of the envelope with the bidders name and address. Essex County affirmatively states that in regard to any contract entered into pursuant to these instructions, without regard to race, color, sex, religion, age, national origin, disability, sexual preference or Vietnam Era veteran status, disadvantaged and minority or women-owned business enterprises will be afforded equal opportunity to submit bids in response hereto.

Dated: June 21, 2019

Linda M. Wolf, CPA

Purchasing Agent

Essex County Government Center7551 Court Street

Elizabethtown, New York 12932

(518) 873-3332

