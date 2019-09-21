NOTICE TO BIDDERS Notice is hereby given, pursuant to section 103 of the General Municipal Law that the Town of North Hudson will accept sealed bids for ONE NEW & UNUSED ONE TON PICKUP.Specifications may be picked up from the Town Clerks Office a t 3024 US Route 9, North Hudson NY 12855, (518) 532-7666.Sealed bids must be received in the office of the Town Clerk on or before 2:00 PM, Sept. 16 2019, at which time bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at the Sept. 17th board meeting at 6:00pm. The successful bidder will be notified promptly and must be prepared to enter into a contract to furnish the required material. All bids submitted in response to this notice shall be clearly marked: SEALED BID: ONE NEW ONE TON PICKUP. All bids shall be submitted on the bid sheet included in the package, no other forms will be accepted.The Town of North Hudson reserves the right to reject any and all bids not considered to be in the best interest of the Town of North Hudson.

Sarah Vinskus, Town Clerk

Town of North Hudson

TT-09/14/2019-1TC-227993|