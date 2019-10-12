NOTICE TO BIDDERS Sealed bids are sought and requested by the Board of Cooperative Educational Services, Clinton-Essex-Warren-Washington Counties for the following: SNOW REMOVAL AND SANDING SERVICES AT THE MINEVILLE, NY CAMPUS Bid forms and instructions to bidders may be obtained by contacting: Stephanie Trombly, Purchasing Agent Clinton-Essex-WarrenWashington BOCES 518 Rugar Street, P.O. Box 455 Plattsburgh, NY 12901 518-561-0100 x232 Bids will be received until: TUESDAY, OCTOBER 22, 2019 AT 2:00 p.m. CURRENT TIME at the Clinton-Essex-WarrenWashington BOCES Business Office, in Plattsburgh, New York, at the above address, at which time they will be publicly opened, read, and recorded.Any bid received after the designated time will not be considered and shall be returned to the bidder unopened.The bidder assumes the risk of any delay in the mail or in the handling of mail by employees of the Board. Whether sent by mail or by means of personal delivery, the bidder assumes the responsibility for having his bid in on time at the Office of the Executive Officer, Board of Cooperative Educational Services.Bids opened and read shall remain irrevocable for a period of sixty days. The award of contracts, if at all, shall be made as soon as practicable after the bid opening.

Meaghan RabideauDistrict Clerk

Board of Cooperative Educational Services Sole Supervisory District

Clinton-Essex-WarrenWashington Counties

518 Rugar Street, P.O. Box 455

Plattsburgh, NY 12901

TT-10/12/2019-1TC-230138|