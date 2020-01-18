NOTICE TO BIDDERS The Potttersville Board of Fire Commissioners, Pottersville, NY seeks bids for the sale of a 1984 GMC Fire Truck. At January 6, 2020, Commissions meeting a resolution was passed to make this truck surplus & sell as is. Truck can be viewed at the firehouse, by contacting Chairman, Eugene Dutcher at 518-494-3594. Sealed bids will be received by the District Secretary, Pottersville Fire District, PO Box 231, Pottersville, NY 12860, on or before February 3, 2020, until 6PM, at which time they will be opened and read publicly at the Potterville Fire House, 20 Valley Farm Rd., Potterville, NY. All envelopes must be marked Truck Bid. The Board of Fire Commissioners reserves the right to reject any or all bids. By Order of the Pottersville Board of Fire Commissioners.Barbara Repp, District Secretary

NE-01/18/2020-1TC-238137|