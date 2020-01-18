NOTICE TO BIDDERS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Undersigned, on behalf of the Essex County Board of Supervisors, will accept sealed bids until January 22, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. for the following: ONE (1) NEW & UNUSED MID SIZE SEDAN Specifications are available by contacting the Office of the Purchasing Agent, Linda M. Wolf, Essex County Government Center, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York 12932, by calling 518-873-3330 or on the County's Website: https://www.co.essex.ny.us/bidders/publicbids.aspx. Sealed bids will be received at the Office of the Purchasing Agent, Essex County Government Center, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York 12932 until January 22, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at which time bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. All bids submitted in response to this notice shall be marked SEALED BID MID SIZE SEDAN clearly on the outside of the envelope with the bidders name and address. Essex County affirmatively states that in regard to any contract entered into pursuant to these instructions, without regard to race, color, sex, religion, age, national origin, disability, sexual preference or Vietnam Era veteran status, disadvantaged and minority or women-owned business enterprises will be afforded equal opportunity to submit bids in response hereto.

Dated: January 7, 2020

Linda M. Wolf, CPA Purchasing Agent Essex County Government Center

7551 Court Street

Elizabethtown, New York 12932

TT-01/18/2020-1TC-237887|