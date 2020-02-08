NOTICE TO BIDDERS WC 3-20 Warren County Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport Construct 10-Bay T-Hangar Phase 1 Warren County, New York Sealed bids will be received by the Warren County Purchasing Department (3rd Floor, Human Services Building), 1340 State Route 9, Lake George, New York, 12845 until 3:00 pm, Tuesday March 10, 2020, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud.The proposed project is located at the Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport - 443 Queensbury Avenue, Queensbury, NY 12804.The work includes providing all labor, materials, machinery, tools, equipment and other means of construction necessary and incidental to the completion of the work shown on the plans and described in these specifications including, but not necessarily limited to the following:*This project will consist of a BASE BID to construct a 10-Bay T-Hangar on the existing apron as shown on the plans. The structure will be a complete Pre-Engineered metal building with fold-tite stacker doors and electrical service. The project will include ADD ALT-1 to construct another 2-Bay T-Hangar opposite of the proposed 10-Bay T-Hangar. ADD ALT-2 is also included in this project and will include the demolition of an existing 6-Bay T-Hangar on an adjacent apron, and the paving of a new tie-down area in place of the demolished hangar. ADD ALT-3 is also included in this project and will include the demolition of another existing 6-Bay T-Hangar on an adjacent apron, and the paving of a new tie-down area in place of the demolished hangar. Complete sets of the specifications and bid forms may be obtained on or after Monday, February 10, 2020 from the Warren County Purchasing Department (3rd Floor, Human Services Building), 1340 State Route 9, Lake George, New York, 12845.Bid documents will be provided electronically via email or compact disc. Hard copy full and partial plan sets will not be distributed. The bid documents may be examined at the Warren County Purchasing Department, (3rd Floor, Human Services Building) 1340 State Route 9, Lake George, New York 12845.Contractors that obtain bid documents from a source other than the issuing office must notify the issuing office in order to be placed on the official plan holders list, receive addenda and other bid correspondence. Bids received from contractors other than those on the official plan holders list, will not be accepted.A Pre-Bid Conference will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport terminal, 2nd floor. The time of completion for this project is 130 calendar days after receipt of the notice to proceed.Liquidated damages will be assessed against the contractor for its failure to complete the project within the time specified as described in article 16 of the supplemental conditions.All questions on the bid documents shall be submitted in writing to Jason Shpur of the Warren County Purchasing Department, shpurj@warrencountyny.gov. The period for questions pertaining to the bid documents will close at 12:00 pm on Thursday, February 27, 2020.All bids must be made on the official Bid Form and Bid Summary Form or an exact reproduction thereof and enclosed in a sealed envelope with the following clearly marked on the front of the envelope:*Bidders Name and Address*WC 3-20 Warren County, Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport*Construct 10-Bay T-Hangar Phase 1*Date & Time of Bid Opening All bids shall be mailed or otherwise delivered to Julie Butler, Purchasing Agent at the following address:Warren County Purchasing Department 3rd Floor, Human Services Building 1340 State Route 9 Lake George, NY 12845 All bid proposals must be received by 3:00 pm local time on the day of the bid opening. Bids after this time will not be opened and will be returned to the bidder. Such bids shall not be considered.This is a Unit Price bid. No bidder may withdraw his bid within forty-five (45) calendar days after the actual date of the opening thereof. Each bid must be accompanied by a bid security in the amount of 5 percent of the base bid in accordance with the Instruction to Bidders. The successful bidder will be required to furnish construction performance and payment bonds in the full amount of the contract price.Owner reserves the right to reject any and all Bids, to waive any and all informalities and the right to disregard all nonconforming, non-responsive or Conditional Bids.

OWNERS CONTACT Don DeGraw Airport Manager

Warren County Department of Public Works

443 Queensbury Avenue

Queensbury, NY 12804

Ph: (518) 792-5995

OWNER

Warren County

1340 State Route 9 Lake George, NY 12845

NE-02/08/2020-1TC-239634|