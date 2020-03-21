NOTICE TO BIDDERS The State University of New York at Albany will receive sealed bids for Project Number P-1197 titled ASRC Whiteface Mountain ? Field Station Renovations until 2:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday, April 07, 2020 at the University at Albany, Service Building ?A?, 1400 Washington Ave., Albany, NY 12222 Room 103, where such proposals will be publicly opened and read aloud. Work of this contract includes, but is not limited to, roof replacement of the silo and electrical upgrades. All work on this Contract shall be at substantially complete no later than October 01, 2020, and fully complete by October 12, 2020 (due to road and facility closure for winter months) starting five (5) calendar days after the contract approval date of both parties. Bidding and Contract Documents may be examined free of charge at the campus the Office of Architecture, Engineering & Construction Management, at Service Building A and at the following locations: Eastern Contractors Association Inc. McGraw-Hill Construction c/o Dataflow 6 Airline Drive 71 Fuller Road Albany, NY 12205 Albany, NY 12205 Complete sets of Contract Documents for bidding may be obtained from Camelot Print and Copy Center, 630 Columbia St. Ext, Latham, NY, 12110, 518-435-9696 or email: camelotbids@teamcamelot.com Section 143 of the State Finance Law requires payment of a deposit to receive these electronic media (CD/DVD) documents. Accordingly, a deposit check of $25, made payable to the University at Albany, is required. Deposits less than $50.00 are nonrefundable. Bids must be submitted in duplicate in accordance with the instructions contained in the Information for Bidders. Security will be required for each bid in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the Total Bid. All work shall be in accordance with construction drawings and specifications. Contractor must be able to secure a performance bond for the full amount of their bid and should be prepared to anticipate a value in excess of $100,000 for this project. Please note that this project is exempt from the Wicks Law. Designated contacts for this project shall include Primary contacts David LaComb, RA 518-442-3400, dlacomb@albany.edu and secondary contact Stuart Clancy 518-437-4579, sclancy@albany.edu. Contacts made to other staff regarding this procurement may disqualify the firm and affect future procurements with government entities in the State of New York. Please refer to the OGS website: (www.ogs.state.ny.us/aboutogs/regulations/defaultAdvisoryCouncil.html) for information on this law. It is the policy of the State of New York and the State University of New York to encourage minority business enterprise participation in this project by contractors, subcontractors and suppliers, and all bidders are expected to cooperate in implementing this policy. The State University of New York reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

