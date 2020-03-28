NOTICE TO BIDDERS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Undersigned, on behalf of the Essex County Board of Supervisors, will accept sealed bids until 2:00 PM on April 15, 2020 for the following:

HWAY 20-01 Guiderail Installation

HWAY 20-02 RFP Architectural Services

HWAY 20-18 Hot in Place Recycling

HWAY 20-19 Asphalt Milling

HWAY 20-21 Sand and Gravel

HWAY 20-22 Crushed Stone Products

HWAY 20-24 General Bridge Repairs

HWAY 20-27 Screened Sand Delivered

HWAY 20-28 Reclamation

HWAY 20-35 Hammermill

DUE TO THE STATE OF EMERGENCY, bids may be live-streamed. There WILL NOT be a public opening. The bids shall be opened and read aloud on April 15, 2020 at the Office of the Purchasing Agent, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York, at 2:00 P.M. If additional information concerning the bidding is required, call (518) 873-3332.

All bids submitted in response to this notice shall be marked "SEALED BID HWAY clearly on the outside of the envelope with the name and address of the bidder. Specifications and standard proposals for the proposed work may be obtained at the above address or on the Countys website at: www.co.essex.ny.us. Essex County affirmatively states that in regard to any contract entered into pursuant to these instructions, without regard to race, color, sex, religion, age, national origin, disability, sexual preference or Vietnam Era veteran status, disadvantaged and minority or women-owned business enterprises will be afforded equal opportunity to submit bids in response hereto.

Dated: March 20, 2020

Linda M. Wolf, CPA

Purchasing Agent

Essex County Government Center

7551 Court Street PO Box 217

Elizabethtown, New York 12932

(518) 873-3332TT-0328/2020-1TC-243143|