NOTICE TO BIDDERS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Undersigned, on behalf of the Essex County Board of Supervisors, will accept sealed bids until 2:00 PM on May 15, 2020 forthe following:HWAY 20-25 Asphalt Concrete DeliveredHWAY 20-29 Asphalt Concrete FOB Plant DUE TO THE STATE OF EMERGENCY, bids may be live-streamed. There WILL NOT be a public opening. The bids shall be opened and read aloud on May 15, 2020 at the Office of the Purchasing Agent, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York, at 2:00 P.M. If additional information concerning the bidding is required, call (518) 873-3332

.All bids submitted in response to this notice shall be marked "SEALED BID "HWAY ________" clearly on the outside of the envelopewith the name and address of the bidder. Specifications and standard proposals for the proposed work may be obtained at the above address or on the County’s website at:www.co.essex.ny.us. Essex County affirmatively states that in regard to any contract entered into pursuant to these instructions, without regard to race, color, sex, religion, age, national origin, disability, sexual preference or Vietnam Era veteran status, disadvantaged and minority or women-owned business enterprises will be afforded equal opportunity to submit bids in response hereto.

Dated: April 20, 2020

Linda M. Wolf, CPA Purchasing Agent

Essex County Government Center

7551 Court Street – PO Box 217

Elizabethtown, New York 12932

(518) 873-3332

TT-04/25/2020-TC-244550|