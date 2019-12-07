NOTICE TO OFFERERS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Undersigned, on behalf of the Essex County Board of Supervisors, will accept Competitive Offers at the Office of the Purchasing Agent until 2:00 P.M. on December 18, 2019 for Disposable Medical Supplies and Limited Diabetes and Enteral Related Equipment and Related Services (DME Supplies).The offers shall be opened publicly and read aloud on December 18, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at the Office of the Purchasing Agent, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York 12932. Please contact the Purchasing Office at (518) 873-3330 for additional information concerning the offering. Specifications and standard proposals for the proposed work may be obtained at the above address, or on the Countys website at: https://www.co.essex.ny.us/bidders/publicbids.aspx.All bids submitted in response to this notice shall be marked "SEALED OFFER DME SUPPLIES" clearly on the outside of the envelope with the offerers name and address. Essex County affirmatively states that in regard to any contract entered into pursuant to these instructions, without regard to race, color, sex, religion, age, national origin, disability, sexual preference or Vietnam Era veteran status, disadvantaged and minority or women-owned business enterprises will be afforded equal opportunity to submit bids in response hereto.

Dated: November 27, 2019

Linda M. Wolf, CPA Purchasing Agen

tEssex County Government Center

7551 Court Street PO Box 217

Elizabethtown, New York 12932

TT-12/7/2019-1TC-234924|