NOTICE TO PROFESSIONALS The undersigned shall receive sealed proposals for the provision of services to Warren County as follows:WC 60-18 - REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR PERIODIC ASBESTOS AND LEAD CONSULTING SERVICES IN CONNECTION WITH THE WARREN COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKSYou may obtain these Specifications either on-line or through the Purchasing Office. If you have any interest in these Specifications on-line, please follow the instructions to register on the Empire State Bid System website, either for free or paid subscription. Go to http://warrencountyny.gov and choose BIDS AND PROPOSALS to access the Empire State Bid System OR go directly to http://www.EmpireStateBidSystem.com. If you choose a free subscription, please note that you must visit the site up until the response deadline for any addenda. All further information pertaining to this RFP will be available on this site. RFPs which are not directly obtained from either source will be refused. Proposals may be delivered to the undersigned at the Warren County Human Services Building, Warren County Purchasing Department, 3rd Floor, 1340 State Route 9, Lake George, New York between the hours of 8:00 am and 4:00 pm. Proposals will be received up until Tuesday, October 16, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. at which time they will be publicly opened and read. All proposals must be submitted on proper bid proposal forms. Any changes to the original proposal documents are grounds for immediate disqualification. Late proposals by mail, courier or in person will be refused. Warren County will not accept any proposal which is not delivered to Purchasing by the time indicated on the time stamp in the Purchasing Department Office. The right is reserved to reject any or all proposals. Julie A. Butler, Purchasing AgentWarren County Human Services BuildingTel. (518) 761-6538NE-10/6/2018-1TC-198026|