NOTICE TO PROFESSIONALS The undersigned shall receive sealed Statements of Qualification for provision of services to the County of Warren as follows: WC 2-19 - REQUEST FOR STATEMENT OF QUALIFICATIONS FOR CONSULTING SERVICES AT FLOYD BENNETT MEMORIAL AIRPORT The Warren County Department of Public Works is requesting Statements of Qualifications (SOQ) from consultants interested in providing Airport Architectural, Engineering and/or Planning Consultant Services at the Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport for a multi-year period.Interested consultants must receive a full copy of the Request for Qualifications from the address listed below. The County of Warren reserves the right to accept or reject any or all SOQs and to conduct or waive interviews at its discretion depending on the experience and qualifications received from each consultant.Warren County must receive all SOQ documents by 3:00 p.m., Thursday, March 7, 2019. Any documents received after that time and date will not be accepted. All SOQ statements will be submitted to the following address:Warren County Purchasing DepartmentAttn: Julie Butler, Purchasing AgentHuman Services Building, 3rd Floor1340 State Route 9Lake George, NY 12845Ph: 518-761-6538Late SOQs by mail, courier or in person will be refused. Warren County will not accept any SOQ which is not delivered directly to Purchasing by the time indicated above, on the time stamp in the Purchasing Department Office.

