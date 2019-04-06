NOTICE TO PROPOSERS The undersigned shall receive sealed proposals for the lease of property from the County of Warren as follows: WC 36-19 - REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR LEASE OF A PORTION OF REAL PROPERTY OWNED BY THE COUNTY OF WARREN AND LOCATED ON RIVER STREET IN THE TOWN OF QUEENSBURYYou may obtain these Specifications either on-line or through the Purchasing Office. If you have any interest in these Specifications on-line, please follow the instructions to register on the Empire State Bid System website, either for free or paid subscription. Go to http://warrencountyny.gov and choose BIDS AND PROPOSALS to access the Empire State Bid System OR go directly to http://www.EmpireStateBidSystem.com. If you choose a free subscription, please note that you must visit the site up until the response deadline for any addenda. All further information pertaining to this bid will be available on this site. Bids which are not directly obtained from either source will be refused.Proposals may be delivered to the undersigned at the Warren County Human Services Building, Warren County Purchasing Department, 3rd Floor, 1340 State Route 9, Lake George, New York between the hours of 8:00 am and 4:00 pm. Proposals will be received up until Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at which time the Purchasing Agent will read aloud the names only of the companies submitting proposals. All proposals must be submitted on proper bid proposal forms. Any changes to the original RFP documents are grounds for immediate disqualification.Late proposals by mail, courier or in person will be refused. Warren County will not accept any proposal which is not delivered to Purchasing by the time indicated above, on the time stamp in the Purchasing Department Office.The right is reserved to reject any or all proposals. Julie A. Butler, Purchasing Agent Warren County Human Services BuildingTel. (518)761-6538

