NOTICE TO THE TAXPAYERS OF THE CROWN POINT CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I have received the tax roll and warrant for the collection of school taxes for 2019-2020 for the Crown Point Central School District, Town of Crown Point and collection period will be from September 1, 2019 until October 1, 2019. Two percent (2%) will start October 2, 2019 until November 6, 2019 (November 1st-6th, 3%) which will be the last day to pay. After that date uncollected taxes will be returned to the Essex County Treasurer at Elizabethtown, New York. Taxes may be paid at the Crown Point Central School District, 2758 Main Street, Crown Point, New York, Monday - Wednesday - Friday, 9:30 a.m. 1:30 p.m. Cash/Check only. Please make all checks payable to Crown Point Central School Tax Collector.

Kama Ingleston

Tax Collector

