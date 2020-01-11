New York State Dept. of Trans

SEALED BIDS will be received as set forth in Instructions to Bidders (https://www.dot.ny.gov/bids-and-lettings/construction-contractors/important-info) until 10:30 A.M. on Thursday, February 06, 2020 at the NYSDOT, Contract Management Bureau, 50 Wolf Rd, 1st Floor, Suite 1CM, Albany, NY 12232 and will be publicly opened and read. Maps, Plans and Specifications may be seen at Electronic documents and Amendments which are posted to www.dot.ny.gov/doing-business/opportunities/const-notices.The New York State Department of Transportation, in accordance with the Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrimination in Federally-assisted programs of the Department of Transportation and Title 23 Code of Federal Regulations, Part 200, Title IV Program and Related Statutes, as amended, issued pursuant to such Act, hereby notifies all who respond to a written Department solicitation, request for proposal or invitation for bid that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin, sex, age, disability/handicap and income status in consideration for an award.BIDDERS SHOULD BE ADVISED THAT AWARD OF THESE CONTRACTS MAY BE CONTINGENT UPON THE PASSAGE OF A BUDGET APPROPRIATION BILL BY THE LEGISLATURE AND GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK.Please call (518)457-2124 if a reasonable accommodation is needed to participate in the letting.Region 01: New York State Department of Transportation50 Wolf Rd, Albany, NY, 12232

D264170, PIN 181055, FA Proj Z240-1810-553, Albany, Essex, Saratoga, Warren, Washington Cos., Rustic Rail Replacement, Routes 73 and 3 in Essex County, and Routes 9N, 418 and 912Q in Warren County; Empire State Trail Sign Installation in Albany, Saratoga and Washington Counties., Bid Deposit: 5% of Bid (~ $200,000.00), Goals: DBE: 3.00%

VN-01/11-01/18/2020-2TC-237569|