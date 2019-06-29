Omega Fitness LLC filed with the SSNY on 3/1/19. Office: Clinton Co. SSNY designated as agent upon whom process against the LLC may be served. SSNY shall mail process to 254 Narrows Rd, AuSable Forks, NY 12912
NC-06/29-08/03/2019-6TC-221585|
Omega Fitness LLC filed with the SSNY on 3/1/19. Office: Clinton Co. SSNY designated as agent upon whom process against the LLC may be served. SSNY shall mail process to 254 Narrows Rd, AuSable Forks, NY 12912
NC-06/29-08/03/2019-6TC-221585|
©2019 Sun Community News & Printing, Published by Denton Publications Inc. All rights reserved.