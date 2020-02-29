NOTICE OF FORMATION OF LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY (LLC) The name of the Limited Liability Company is ON CALL MAINTENANCE LLC. Articles of Organization filed with the Secretary of State of New York (SSNY) on November 26, 2019. Office Location: Essex County The SSNY is designated as agent of the LLC upon whom process against it may be served, and SSNY shall mail a copy of any pross to the LLC at: 100 Champlain Ave. Ticonderoga, NY 12883 Purpose: To engage in any lawful business Act or activity.

TT-02/29-04/04/2020-6TC-241063|