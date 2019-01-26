NOTICE OF FORMATION OF LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY Under Section 203 of the Limited Liability Company Law Name: Pals XIX, LLC, Articles of Organization filed with the Secretary of State of New York (SSNY) on January 17, 2019. Office location: Warren County. SSNY is designated as agent of the LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail a copy of process to: c/o The LLC, One Washington Street, PO Box 2168, Glens Falls, New York 12801. Purpose: Any lawful act or activities. NR-01/26-03/02/2019-6TC-207708|