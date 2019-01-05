PARKING BAN-PORT HENRY, NYSECTION 1: Parking of vehicles of any description on any of the streets within the former Village limits of the former Village of Port Henry is prohibited between the hours of 12:00 am and 6:00am commencing on the 15th day of November and continuing through the 1st day of April of each year. SECTION 2: Any vehicles which are parked on any of the streets within the former Village limits of the former Village of Port Henry in violation of Section 1 herein shall be towed away at the owners expense.Dated November 20, 2018 Jamie Wilson Highway SuperintendentTT-01/05/2019-1TC-205466|