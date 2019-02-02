NOTICE BY PUBLICATION OF FORMATION OF LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY Partridge DGH LLC filed articles of organization with SOS of NY on 1/23/2019. Principal office is in Essex County, NY. The SOS of NY is designated as agent for service of process against the LLC, and SOS shall mail a copy of process in any action or proceeding against the LLC to Partridge DGH LLC, c/o Elizabeth H. Hall, 130 Marshall Road, Troy, VA 22974. The LLCs purpose is to engage in any lawful activityVN-02/02-03/09/2019-6TC-208482|