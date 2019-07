Pawprint Technologies LLC Arts. of Org. filed w/ SSNY 7/1/2019. Off. in Warren Co. SSNY desig. as agt. of LLC whom process may be served. SSNY shall mail process to the LLC, 91 Rainbow Trl, Queensbury, NY 12804 . Purpose: any lawful activity.NE-07/13-08/17/2019-6TC-222741|