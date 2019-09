NOTICE OF FORMATION OF LLC PHARAOH REALTY, LLC Art. of Org. Filed with NYS Dept. of State 7/10/2019. Office Location: Warren Co. SSNY is designated as agent upon whom process against LLC may be served. SSNY shall mail copy of process to: The LLC, 124 Kayaderosseras Drive, Ballston Spa, NY 12020. Any lawful purpose.

NE-09/14-10/19/2019-6TC-228071