Pitkins Restaurant SL LLC, Arts of Org. filed with Sec. of State of NY (SSNY) 1/28/2019. Cty: Essex. SSNY desig. as agent upon whom process against may be served & shall mail process to Sterling T. Goodspeed Esd, 251 Main St., North Creek, NY 12853.General Purpose.

VN-4/20-05/25/2019-6TC-214920|