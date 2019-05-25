Plattsburgh Four LLC. Filed with SSNY on 5/8/2019. Office: Clinton County. SSNY designated as agent for process & shall mail to: 460 Coe Ave East Haven Ct 06512. Purpose: any lawfulNC-05/25-06/29/2019-6TC-218288|
Plattsburgh Four LLC. Filed with SSNY on 5/8/2019. Office: Clinton County. SSNY designated as agent for process & shall mail to: 460 Coe Ave East Haven Ct 06512. Purpose: any lawfulNC-05/25-06/29/2019-6TC-218288|
