NOTICE OF REGULAR MEETINGS Please take notice that the Port Henry Fire District #3 Board of Fire Commissioners in Port Henry, County of Essex, New York will hold its regular meetings for the year 2019 on the first Tuesday of each month at 7:00 PM (May, June, July, August at 6:00 PM) at the Fire Department, 14 Church Street, Port Henry, New York. If there is not a quorum, a meeting will be held the following Tuesday. All meetings are open to the public.This notice is being posted in accordance with the provisions of Section 94 of the Public Officers Law of the State of New York.By order of the Board of Fire Commissioners of the Port Henry Fire District #3.Erin GilboDistrict SecretaryPort Henry Fire District #3TT-01/12/2019-1TC-206662|