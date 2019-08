BUDGET MEETING NOTICE Port Henry Fire District #3 Board of Fire Commissioners will be holding a budget workshop/hearing on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 6:00 PM, at the Port Henry Fire House, 14 Church Street, Port Henry, NY.In the event we need more time to finalize the budget, we will meet on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at the Port Henry Fire House. Brenda C. BakerDistrict Secretary8/22/2019TT-08/31/2019-1TC-226827|