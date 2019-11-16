NOTICE OF ELECTION FOR PORT HENRY FIRE DISTRICT #3 FIRE COMMISSIONER Notice is hereby given that the Annual Election for the office of Commissioner of the Port Henry Fire District #3 will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the Port Henry Fire House, 14 Church Street, Port Henry, NY 12974 for the purpose of electing one (1) Commissioner for a five (5) year term. The polls will be open from 6pm to 9pm.

NOTICE TO CANDIDATES FOR COMMISSIONER OF PORT HENRY FIRE DISTRICT #3: Candidate must be a resident of Port Henry Fire District # 3 and must take an 8-hour course after being elected.Only residents registered to vote with the Essex County Board of Elections on or before November 18th, 2019 shall be eligible to vote.3-November 20, 2019 is the last day to notify the Port Henry Fire District # 3 Secretary in writing by filing a signed Intent to Run for Office for Fire Commissioner. Deliver by hand or mail, your Intent to Run for Office to: Secretary of the Board of Fire Commissioners, Port Henry Fire District #3, P.O. Box 222, Port Henry, NY 12974 or by email at porthenryfire@gmail.com.

By the order of the Board of Commissioners Port Henry Fire District # 3

Brenda C. Baker, Secretary

TT-11/16-11/23/2019-2TC-233220|