PORT HENRY FIRE DISTRICT # 3 seeks architectural/engineering service proposals for the development of a feasibility study, to determine the required improvements necessary, to utilize the property located at 4258 Main Street, Port, Henry, New York 12974, as a fire station. A general summary of the stope of the project, including an inspection of the property, consultation with the fire districts designated agents, review of existing plans/documents, field inspection, verification of existing conditions, reports with photos outlining findings, recommendations and necessary building improvements, construction cost estimates and list of General NYS building code review.

Please send proposals to Port Henry Fire District # 3, P.O. Box 222, 14 Church Street, Port Henry, New York 12974, no later than December 3, 2019. By order of the Board of Fire Commissioners

Brenda C. Baker, Secretary

PO Box 222, 14 Church Street Port Henry, New York 12974

