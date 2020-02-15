NOTICE OF REGULAR MEETINGS Please take notice that the Port Henry Fire District #3 Board of Fire Commissioners in Port Henry, County of Essex, New York will hold its regular meetings for the year 2020 on the first Tuesday of each month at 7:00 PM, with the exception of the months of May, June, July, August. The months of May, June, July and August meetings will be held at 6:00 PM) at 14 Church Street, Port Henry, New York. If there is not a quorum present, the meeting will be held the following Tuesday. All meetings are open to the public.This notice is being posted in accordance with the provisions of Section 94 of the Public Officers Law of the State of New York.

By order of the Board of Fire Commissioners of the Port Henry Fire District #3.

Brenda C. Baker District Secretary

Port Henry Fire District #3

Chairman:

William Ball, Sr.

Vice Chairman: Ronald Nesbitt, Jr.

Commissioners: Ronald Mitchell

Robert DeFelice

Stephen Pelkey

TT-02/15/2020-1TC-239837|