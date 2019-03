CROWN POINT SELF STORAGE will sell at "PRIVATE SALE" the contents of three storage units -1-5x10 #74, 1- 10x10 #62 and 1-10x30 #11/28 on March 2, 2019 at 8 Sharon Park Crown Point, NY.

Commerce Park Self Storage will sell at "PRIVATE SALE" the contents of one 10x15 storage unit on March 2, 2019 at 24 Commerce Park Drive Ticonderoga, NY.

TT-03/02/2019-1TC-210955|