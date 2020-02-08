ESSEX COUNT YNOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING PROPOSED LOCAL LAW NO. 2 OF 2020

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Essex County Board of Supervisors will hold and conduct a Public Hearing at the Supervisors Chambers at the Essex County Government Center, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York on the 2nd of March, 2020 at 9:30 a.m., on the proposed Local Law No. 2 of 2020 entitled, Essex County Room Occupancy Tax Law continuing the imposition of a hotel/motel occupancy tax increasing the tax to five percent (5%) of the per diem rental rate for each room or rooms in a hotel or motel located within Essex County.PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that at said public hearing to be held at the time and place set forth above, the Essex County Board of Supervisors will consider this proposed Local Law and hear all persons interested therein concerning the same.PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that a copy of the full text of such proposed Local Law No. #2 of 2020 may be obtained upon request from the Clerk of the Boards Office, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York 12932

.Judith A. Garrison, Clerk

Essex County Board of Supervisors

7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, NY 12932

(518) 873-3353

Dated: January 28, 2020

