PUBLIC BUDGET HEARING NOTICEThe Indian Lake Fire District #1 Board of Commissioners will hold a Budget Hearing open to the public on Tuesday, October 16, 2018 at the Indian Lake Fire Department, Main St., Indian Lake, NY. Hearing will commence at 6pm. Pursuant to Town Law 175-c [2] and Town Law 181[3][a].Abigail EichlerSecretaryIndian Lake Fire District #1NE-10/6/2018-1TC-198059|