NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Planning Board of the Town of Schroon will hold a Public Hearing, Pursuant to section 276 of the Town Law, on the application of Bellucsio Subdivision for a 2 lot subdivision of tax parcel 146.20-3-7.This project is located at 875 US Rt 9 Schroon Lake, NY 12870. The 2 lots are in town use zone R-20.SAID HEARING shall be held on Thursday, the 11th day of October 2018 at 7:00 PM in the Town Hall 15 Leland Avenue Schroon Lake, NY at which time all interested persons will be given the opportunity to be heard.By order of the Planning Board Glen Repko, Chairman TT-10/6/2018-1TC-198019|