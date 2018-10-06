NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Planning Board of the Town of Schroon will hold a Public Hearing, Pursuant to section 276 of the Town Law, on the application of Bullock Subdivision for a 2 lot subdivision of tax parcel 125.3-3-1.200.This project is located on the east side of US Rt 9 Schroon Lake, NY 12870 just north of I-87 Exit 28/Rt 74 intersection between Exits 28 and 29.. The 2 lots are in town use zone B-2.SAID HEARING shall be held on Thursday, the 11th day of October 2018 at 7:00 PM in the Town Hall 15 Leland Avenue Schroon Lake, NY at which time all interested persons will be given the opportunity to be heard.By order of the Planning BoardGlen Repko, ChairmanTT-10/6/2018-1TC-198020|