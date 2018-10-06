NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Planning Board of the Town of Schroon will hold a Public Hearing, Pursuant to section 276 of the Town Law, on the application of Slaterpryce Proposed Subdivision for a 2 lot subdivision of tax parcel 147.9-2-7.100.This project is located at the intersection of US Rt 9 and Pickhardt Lane Schroon Lake, NY 12870. The 4 lots are in town use zone R-20. SAID HEARING shall be held on Thursday, the 11th day of October 2018 at 7:00 PM in the Town Hall 15 Leland Avenue Schroon Lake, NY at which time all interested persons will be given the opportunity to be heard.By order of the Planning BoardGlen Repko, ChairmanTT-10/6/2018-1TC-198021|