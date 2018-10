PURSUANT TO NEW YORK STATE LAW, THE TICONDEROGA TOWN/VILLAGE JOINT FIRE DISTRICT SHALL HOLD A PUBLIC HEARING TUESDAY, OCTOBER 16 AT 6:30 P.M. AT THE TICONDEROGA FIREHOUSE, 60 MONTCALM STREET, TICONDEROGA, NY. ALSO, PLEASE BE ADVISED THE REGUALAR MONTHLY MEETING WILL BE MOVED TO THE SAME DATE IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING THE BUDGET HEARING. THE BOARD OF FIRE COMMISSIONERS WILL BE ADOPTING THE BUDGET AT THIS MEETING. ALL RESIDENTS OF THE TICONDEROGA FIRE DISTRICT ARE INVITED TO ATTEND. A COPY OF THE TICONDEROGA FIRE DISTRICT PROPOSED BUDGET IS AVAILABLE AT THE TOWN OF TICONDEROGA CLERKS OFFICE DURING NORMAL BUSINESS HOURS.LISA L.LAPANNSECRETARY/TREASURERTT-10/6/2018-1TC-198039|