NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Board of Supervisors of the County of Warren, New York, is considering the adoption of a proposed Local Law No. 6 for the year 2018, entitled A Local Law Amending Local Law No. 4 of 1996, Which Established Residency Requirements for Warren County Deputy Sheriffs, to Change the Title From Deputy Sheriffs to Patrol Officers and Correction Officers Including Supervisory Titles. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that, pursuant to a resolution adopted by the Board of Supervisors on September 21, 2018, a public hearing will be held by the Board of Supervisors on October 19, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at the Supervisors' Rooms in the Warren County Municipal Center, Route 9, Queensbury, New York, at which time and place all persons interested in the matter of such proposed Local Law No. 6 for the year 2018 will be heard concerning the same. A copy of said Local Law is available for inspection during regular business hours by contacting the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors at the above-stated address and may be viewed on the Warren County website at www.warrencountyny.govBy Order of the Board of Supervisors.Dated: September 21, 2018AMANDA ALLEN, CLERKWarren County Board of SupervisorsNE-10/13/2018-1TC-198648|