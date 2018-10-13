NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING AND BOARD MEETING OF THE ELIZABETHTOWN FIRE DISTRICT PLEASE be advised that the public hearing for the Districts 2019 Budget will be held on Tuesday, October 16, 2018 at the Elizabethtown Fire House, 22 Woodruff Lane, Elizabethtown at 6 PM. Copies of the proposed budget are on file at the Town Clerks office and can also be viewed at the hearing. Following the Public Hearing, there will be a Board Meeting of the Fire Commissioners to adopt the 2019 Budget and any other business that may come before them. The public is invited and encouraged to attend. Linda WolfSecretary/TreasurerElizabethtown Fire DistrictSeptember 7, 2018VN-10/13/2018-1TC-198645|