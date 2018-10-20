NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR THE 2019 PRELIMINARY BUDGET FOR THE TOWN OF NEWCOMB Notice is hereby given that the Town of Newcomb will hold a Public Hearing on the Preliminary Budget for the fiscal year beginning January 1, 2019.Said public hearing will be held on Tuesday October 23, 2018 at 6:30 pm at the Town Hall, Rt 28N, Newcomb, N.Y., and that at such hearing the Town Board shall hear all oral and written comments. A copy of the 2019 Preliminary Budget is on file at the Town Clerks office and may be examined during office hours.And further notice is hereby given in accordance with Town Law, Section 108 that the proposed salaries of the Town of Newcomb Elected Official for 2019 are as follows:

Town Board (4) $9547.20

Town Justice $13352.82

Town Supervisor $43280.64

Tax Collector $11092.50

Assessors (3) $13352.82

Town Clerk $17408.34

Highway Supt. $78856.20

By order of the Town Board of the Town of NewcombMary PoundTown Clerk

NE-10/20/2018-1TC-199315|