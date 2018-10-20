TOWN OF TICONDEROGA, NEW YORKNOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a public hearing will be held by the Town Board of the Town of Ticonderoga on November 8, 2018 starting at 6:00 p.m. to discuss a Local Law Repealing the Town Taxicab Services Law. Such Public Hearing will be held at the Offices of the Town of Ticonderoga, 132 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, New York to hear all those interested parties. By order of the Town Board of the Town of Ticonderoga, New York, dated October 11, 2018.Tonya ThompsonTown ClerkTT-10/20/2018-1TC-199485|