TOWN OF TICONDEROGA, NEW YORK NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that, pursuant to a resolution adopted by the Town Board of the Town of Ticondeoga on October 11, 2018, a public hearing will be held by said Town Board on November 8, 2018 at 6:00 p.m., at the Offices of the Town of Ticonderoga, 132 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, New York, regarding the amendment of the Town's Ordinance that regulates peddlers, solicitors, and transient merchants.Tonya ThompsonTown ClerkTT-10/20/2018-1TC-199487|